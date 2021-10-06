Macron to make biggest ECB job pick for years at Bank of France

The Bank of France and Macron's office declined to comment on the potential reappointment.

Villeroy, a former chief operating officer at BNP Paribas, was selected by Francois Hollande, the French president Macron served under and then forsook to run for his own election in 2017.

Rather than reappoint a male veteran of France's bureaucracy, who is also the scion of a porcelain manufacturing dynasty, Macron could pick a woman such as OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone, who succeeded him as an economic adviser to Hollande. She would then be the only female national governor in the 19-member euro area.

France has no shortage of other esteemed economists, including Benoit Coeure, a former ECB Executive Board member who now heads the innovation hub at the Bank for International Settlements. Macron recently appointed him to review the government's fiscal stimulus.

Villeroy, a Strasbourg-born German speaker, has fashioned a distinctive voice for France at the ECB, one he says is rooted in pragmatism rather than a hawkish or dovish camp.

Villeroy has been largely supportive of Macron's domestic agenda, crediting the president's overhauls of labor laws with faster hiring, and encouraging his efforts to improve training and education. On fiscal affairs meanwhile, the governor has been less critical of French deficits than predecessors.

He has even held up his record of modernizing the two-century-old Bank of France as an example to follow as the French state responds to frustrations in public consultations after the Yellow Vest protests.

Villeroy says his overhaul increased services, cut costs, and maintained a nationwide presence while reducing headcount from more than 12,000 when he arrived in 2015 to some 9,500 last year, fewer than Germany's Bundesbank.

"We are making what citizens asked for in the Great Debate of 2019: a skilled public service close to the people, which is high performing and accessible," Villeroy claimed in his 2021 book entitled Rediscovering Confidence in the Economy. "It's possible, and that's good news."