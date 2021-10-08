U.S. stocks surge as debt, energy worries ease

"We've had a 24-hour stretch where we've pulled back from a few of the key risk drivers that have been concerning markets," said Giorgio Caputo, senior portfolio manager at J O Hambro Capital Management.

Markets have been buffeted in the past month by worries about an energy crisis, elevated inflation, reduced stimulus and slower growth. However, the prospect of a short-term U.S. debt limit extension is easing concern over political bickering. Natural gas prices were also lower on Thursday after signals Russia may increase supplies to Europe.

"The volatility we've seen in the markets here this week - where we're up one day, down the next - is really a reflection of the news cycles and the different news that we've been receiving," Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank, said by phone.

Up next, all eyes will be on Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls, which may shed light on the the Federal Reserve's timeline to cut bond purchases. There is growing optimism the report will show the kind of "decent" jobs growth Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he wants. U.S. initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week and ADP employment figures beat expectations for September.

"Both really reflect that the job market is strengthening and that people are getting back to work," Gaffney said of the latest employment data. "That certainly bodes well for the markets going forward in that the more people that are working, the more spending can occur as people get back to work."