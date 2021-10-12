Gold price slumps in the opening trade

At close on Monday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments were THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.



The spot gold price on Tuesday morning was hovering around US$1,758 (THB58,805) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday dropped by $1.7 to $1,755.7 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar, including the forecast that The US Federal Reserve will not postpone its plans to cut the quantitative easing asset purchase program even as the US non-farm payrolls had expanded lower than expected in September.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, dropped by HK$20 to $16,260 (THB69,917) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.