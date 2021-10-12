SET expected to rise on hopes over the country reopening

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from the rising oil price of over US$80 per barrel.

"However, investors should beware of mass sell-off of shares to escape risk of uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing programme," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS and BEM, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC, BCP and IVL, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

