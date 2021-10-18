Gold holds firm in Thailand while HK market glitters

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.23am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950 per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.
The spot gold price on Monday morning hovered around US$1,795 (THB60,060) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday dropped by $29.6 to $1,768.3 per ounce due to pressure from the rise in US government bond yields, including selling gold as a safe-haven asset after the US released strong economic data.
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, surged by HK$130 to $16,430 (THB70,681) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : October 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
