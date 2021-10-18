Gold holds firm in Thailand while HK market glitters

The spot gold price on Monday morning hovered around US$1,795 (THB60,060) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday dropped by $29.6 to $1,768.3 per ounce due to pressure from the rise in US government bond yields, including selling gold as a safe-haven asset after the US released strong economic data.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, surged by HK$130 to $16,430 (THB70,681) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.