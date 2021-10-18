SET expected to fluctuate despite Thailand reopening, rising oil price

"However, investors should beware of uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's plan to taper its quantitative easing programme by this year as it would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities warned.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS and BEM, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

Related stories: