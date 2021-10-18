Mon, October 18, 2021

SET expected to fluctuate despite Thailand reopening, rising oil price

Krungsri Securities expected the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Monday would fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points despite the government plan to ease lockdown measures and reopen the country to foreign travellers.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from rising oil price of over US$80 per barrel.

"However, investors should beware of uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's plan to taper its quantitative easing programme by this year as it would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities warned.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS and BEM, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ PTT, PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, SPRC and BCP, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.

The SET Index rose by 2.47 points or 0.15 per cent to 1,640.81 on Monday morning, witnessing a high of 1,645.32 and a low of 1,640.53 in opening trade.

Published : October 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

