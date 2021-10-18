Mon, October 18, 2021

business

Baht weakens as foreign investors wary of domestic risk factors

The baht opened at 33.42 to the US dollar on Monday, weakening from the previous closing rate of 33.32.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.10 and 33.60 during the day and between 33.30 and 33.50, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht might strengthen with the investment from foreign investors while the dollar weakens. However, investors should be aware of domestic risk factors such as floods and the Covid-19 situation. The volatility of the gold price could also affect the baht.

Meanwhile, Poon said that the market is in a risk-on state this week, which might pressure the dollar to weaken. The dollar will not weaken much if the US Federal Reserve support the quantitive easing in next month and the US economic data is better than others.

Moreover, the baht weakening might slow down in the short term as a bearish divergence occurs.

The key resistance level for the baht would be at 33.50 to the dollar, which is the level at which exporters might sell the US currency.

Related News

Baht unchanged as investors buy up stocks linked to Thailand’s reopening

Baht strengthens after investors buy stocks, gold price rise

Baht strengthens as Thailand prepares to reopen

 

The baht’s key support level would be from 33.00 to 33.10, the level some importers are waiting for so they can buy dollars, he added.

Poon said that the currency market opened for more risks last week because investors eased their worries about inflation. Moreover, companies financial results were better than expected.

Moreover, Poon added that the market is waiting for companies financial results in the third quarter and the statement of Fed officials this week.

Related News

Published : October 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET rises after falling in previous days.

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Low purchasing power, floods, tight credit controls slow down Thai auto market

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Card issuers must be responsible for ‘inexplicable’ deduction, says central bank

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Earn, Eat & Enjoy With Marriott Bonvoy All Across Thailand!

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Latest News

Life in the slow lane

Published : Oct 18, 2021

SET rises after falling in previous days.

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Bangkok Art and Culture Centre after Covid-19 Lockdown

Published : Oct 18, 2021

KBTG unveils KASIKORN X and its mission to innovate in the world of DeFi and beyond, while also debuting Coral – an NFT marketplace platform – a launching pad for Asian artists to go global

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.