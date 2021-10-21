Mercedes-Benz launches ‘Limitless Offers’ campaign to accelerate vehicle sales

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched its “Mercedes-Benz Limitless Offers” campaign in a bid to boost automobile sales in the fourth quarter. The campaign will end on December 31.

The automobile market is expected to improve in the fourth quarter as many businesses are now able to operate at near normal after being hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

The campaign offers various special deals for customers:

• Buyers of all types of compact cars (A-Class, GLA and GLB), CLS 220d and Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe will receive three years of Mercedes-Benz first-class protection after signing a mySTAR or financial lease contract.

• Buyers of C-Class, C-Coupe and GLC-SUV vehicles, as well as E 220d, can choose special deals:

- A 5-year Mercedes Benz Service Plus (MBSP) Advanced Package, a quality assurance programme, without mileage limitation.

- Up to five per cent discount on down payment after signing a hire-purchase contract.

- Four years of Mercedes-Benz first-class protection after signing a mySTAR or financial lease contract.

• Buyers of the GLC 220d Coupe and GLC 300e Coupe can choose special deals:

- A 5-year MBSP Advanced Package without mileage limitation.

- Four years of Mercedes-Benz first-class protection after making a mySTAR or financial lease contract.

• Buyers of the E 300e and Mercedes-AMG CLS53 4Matic+ will receive four years of Mercedes-Benz first-class protection after signing a mySTAR or financial lease contract.

• Buyers of the GLE 350de and GLS 350d will receive one year of Mercedes-Benz first-class protection.

In addition, a special gift and a THB5,000 prepaid fuel card will be offered to buyers who sign hire-purchase, mySTAR or financial lease contract.