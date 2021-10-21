Thai stocks gain for the second day running 

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Thursday would fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points.

It explained that the index gained positive sentiment from rising crude price of above US$83 per barrel, plus speculations in stocks whose third-quarter performance is expected to improve.

However, it advised investors to beware of institutions' mass sell-offs of shares to adjust their portfolio and escape risks during three day holidays as it would pressure the index.