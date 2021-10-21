Thu, October 21, 2021

Thai stocks gain for the second day running 

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,643.42 on Thursday, up 5.87 points or 0.36 per cent. Transactions totalled 71 billion baht with an index high of 1,646.50 and a low of 1,639.16

The index gained for the second day running after rising by 7.16 points or 0.44 per cent on Wednesday.

 

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Thursday would fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points.

It explained that the index gained positive sentiment from rising crude price of above US$83 per barrel, plus speculations in stocks whose third-quarter performance is expected to improve.

However, it advised investors to beware of institutions' mass sell-offs of shares to adjust their portfolio and escape risks during three day holidays as it would pressure the index.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, BBL, PTT, BANPU, SPALI, SCB, LH, PTTEP, AOT and SCC.

Other Asian indices were mixed:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,708.58, down 546.97 points or 1.87 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,594.78, up 7.78 points or 0.22 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,444.86, down 7.39 points or 0.051 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 26,017.53, down 118.49 points or 0.45 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,007.33, down 5.80 points or 0.19 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,889.51, up 1.69 points or 0.010 per cent.

Published : October 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

