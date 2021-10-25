Electric vehicle registration rises over 42 per cent year on year

“The government has been supporting the manufacturing of electric buses by domestic factories. We estimated that this year up to 500 units will be produced domestically,” said Surapong.

He further added that the government set the target that by 2027 Thailand will use 282,240 electric vehicles or 26 per cent of total vehicles used in the country, and will manufacturer at least 380,250 electric vehicles, or 17 per cent of total vehicles manufactured in the country.

“The export of electric vehicles and their parts are expected to grow at 5 per cent annually, while the investment in research and development of technology related to electric vehicles is expected to increase by 20 per cent by 2027,” he said. “We also expect to have trained not less than 30,000 skilled personnel in the fields related to electric vehicles and have installed additional 5,000 public fast charge stations for electric vehicles nationwide by 2027.”