Electric vehicle registration rises over 42 per cent year on year

“As of September 30, Thailand recorded cumulative number of BEVs (battery electric vehicles) at 3,547 units, increasing 92.56 per cent from the previous year,” said club vice president and spokesman Surapong Pisitpattanapong. “Meanwhile, the number of HEVs (hybrid electric vehicles) was at 180,175 units, increasing 11.29 per cent year on year. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) were recorded at 29,401 units, increasing 337.25 per cent year on year.”
For electric motorcycles, the club reported total number of BEVs at 5,548 units, increasing 102.93 per cent year on year, and HEVs at 8,510 units, increasing 31.96 per cent year on year. Lastly, Thailand recorded total 123 electric buses at the end of September, increasing 2.5 per cent from the previous year.
“The government has been supporting the manufacturing of electric buses by domestic factories. We estimated that this year up to 500 units will be produced domestically,” said Surapong.
He further added that the government set the target that by 2027 Thailand will use 282,240 electric vehicles or 26 per cent of total vehicles used in the country, and will manufacturer at least 380,250 electric vehicles, or 17 per cent of total vehicles manufactured in the country.
“The export of electric vehicles and their parts are expected to grow at 5 per cent annually, while the investment in research and development of technology related to electric vehicles is expected to increase by 20 per cent by 2027,” he said. “We also expect to have trained not less than 30,000 skilled personnel in the fields related to electric vehicles and have installed additional 5,000 public fast charge stations for electric vehicles nationwide by 2027.”
Published : October 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 24, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021