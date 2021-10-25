Gold price freezes amid rising US inflation

A 9.26am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,300, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.
The spot gold price on Monday morning was hovering around US$1,795 (THB59,462) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday rose by $14.4 to $1,796.3 per ounce due to support in buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns about rising US inflation.
The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose by HK$40 to $16,660 (THB70,982) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : October 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
