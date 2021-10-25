Mon, October 25, 2021

business

Gold price freezes amid rising US inflation

The price of gold in Thailand on Monday morning was unchanged from the one-time trading price announcement on Saturday.

A 9.26am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,200 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,300, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,697.32 and THB28,800, respectively.

The spot gold price on Monday morning was hovering around US$1,795 (THB59,462) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday rose by $14.4 to $1,796.3 per ounce due to support in buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns about rising US inflation.

Related news:

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose by HK$40 to $16,660 (THB70,982) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Related News

Published : October 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Baht strengthens a tad

Published : Oct 25, 2021

SET expected to fluctuate amid mixed sentiments

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Electric vehicle registration rises over 42 per cent year on year

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Big firms focus on femtech goods to meet womens needs

Published : Oct 24, 2021

Latest News

Buriram Utd conquers Ratchaburi FC

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Banks mull granting credit to CP-led consortium for mega rail project: newspaper

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Wildfire in U.S. produces widespread ecological damage to river system: survey

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Thai-Australian beauty Anchilee crowned Miss Universe Thailand

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.