Gold price freezes amid rising US inflation

The spot gold price on Monday morning was hovering around US$1,795 (THB59,462) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday rose by $14.4 to $1,796.3 per ounce due to support in buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns about rising US inflation.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose by HK$40 to $16,660 (THB70,982) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.