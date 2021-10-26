Disneyland raises highest ticket price by 6.5% to $164 a day

The changes suggest companies are feeling comfortable about raising prices as the pandemic ebbs and consumers start to spend again. Disney is confident that higher-end consumers are more willing to spend freely. The company's second-highest-priced tier is increasing to $159 from $154.

The company's two theme parks in California, Disneyland and California Adventure, last increased prices in February 2020, before the pandemic prompted an extended shutdown.

Disney said demand has been strong since its California resort reopened in April. The world's largest theme-park operator has been using price increases, a new reservation system and other tools to help manage demand and maximize revenue.

The changes offer "guests more ticket choices to meet a variety of budgets as it moves closer to dynamic pricing designed to spread visitation throughout the weeks, months and year," Disney said.