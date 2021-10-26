Tue, October 26, 2021

Thai gold price remains firm while US price surges

The price of gold in Thailand on Tuesday morning was unchanged from Monday close.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.21am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price THB28,250, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.

The spot gold price on Tuesday morning hovered around US$1,804 (THB59,789) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday surged by $10.5, hit the highest level in almost 6 weeks, to $1,806.8 per ounce due to support in buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns about inflation and the fall in US government bond yields.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$50 to $16,750 (THB71,430) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : October 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

