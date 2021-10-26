Thai gold price remains firm while US price surges

The spot gold price on Tuesday morning hovered around US$1,804 (THB59,789) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday surged by $10.5, hit the highest level in almost 6 weeks, to $1,806.8 per ounce due to support in buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns about inflation and the fall in US government bond yields.

Related news:

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$50 to $16,750 (THB71,430) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.