MSCI raise EA’s ESG ratings to AA becoming ESG leader

Mr. Amorn Sapthaweekul, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Energy Absolute Public Company Limited, a leader in energy innovation and electric vehicles, revealed that “EA Group aims to operate a green product business that does not cause pollution by developing renewable energy and electric vehicles for commercial purposes, including electric buses and electric passenger ferries with modern technology along with the ecosystem of electric vehicles that are environmentally friendly. The company attaches great importance to policy formulation and sustainable business operations that take into account the environment, society and corporate governance for the maximum benefit of customers, shareholders, partners and employees with fairness.”

Previously, Energy Absolute Public Company Limited had received MSCI ESG Ratings for Sustainability Assessment from MSCI Level A for 2 consecutive years and listed in Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) of the Stock Exchange of Thailand for the 4th year in a row reflecting sustainable business operations with environmental considerations social responsibility and is managed in accordance with the principles of Environmental, Social and Governance.

“The Company is very pleased to receive the sustainability assessment results of MSCI ESG Ratings at AA level, which is classified as an ESG Leader. The Company is ready to continue its policies and sustainable business operations under the sustainable energy development guidelines. This is the company's goal to contribute to the sustainable development of the economy, Thai society and environment and responding to the expectations of all stakeholder groups,” concluded Mr. Amorn.