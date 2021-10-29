Transport Ministry to embark on 40 mega projects worth Bt1.4 trillion in 2022

“The Ministry is planning to start and continue 40 projects in 2022 with combined investment value of Bt1.4 trillion,” said Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob. “Of these, Bt516 billion worth of investment will be in projects that we already signed the contracts, while Bt974 billion will be an investment in new projects.”

Saksayam further added that among the 13 projects that already signed the contract, one will involve building road infrastructure (worth Bt32.22 billion), one is about land transport (Bt2.86 billion), seven will be of rail transport (Bt476.15 billion), and four will involve air travel (Bt5.71 billion).

Of the 27 new projects to be started in 2022, twelve will involve building road infrastructure (Bt281.2 billion), one is about land transport (Bt1.36 billion), five will be of rail transport (Bt624.87 billion), five will involve sea transport (Bt7.56 billion), and four will involve air travel (Bt59.48 billion).

