Transport Ministry pushes for new Ayutthaya high-speed train station

The development of a high-speed railway from Bangkok to Nong Khai, which will then connect to the Laos-China rail line, hit a bump last year when it came to building a new station in Ayutthaya.

The Fine Arts Department has decreed that the new station must be designed in such a way that it reflects the historical value of the existing station. Though the existing station is not part of Ayutthaya’s area given the World Heritage Status, it is of great historical significance because it was built during the reign of King Rama V.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob is scheduled to soon chair another meeting to discuss the development of the high-speed railway and its connection with the Laos-China line.