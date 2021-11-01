Fri, November 19, 2021

business

Gold price inches up in the opening trade

The price of gold rose by THB50 in morning trade on Monday.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.27am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.

At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments were THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively. 


The spot gold price on Monday morning hovered around US$1,786 (THB59,688) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday dropped by $18.7 to $1,783.9 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar.

Related news:

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, crashed by HK$100 to $16,540 (THB70,841) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Related News

Published : November 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.