Gold price inches up in the opening trade

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.27am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.
At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments were THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.
The spot gold price on Monday morning hovered around US$1,786 (THB59,688) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday dropped by $18.7 to $1,783.9 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar.
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, crashed by HK$100 to $16,540 (THB70,841) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : November 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
