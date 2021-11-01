Gold price inches up in the opening trade

At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,050 per baht weight and selling price THB28,150, while gold ornaments were THB27,545.72 and THB28,650, respectively.



The spot gold price on Monday morning hovered around US$1,786 (THB59,688) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday dropped by $18.7 to $1,783.9 per ounce due to pressure from the appreciation of the US dollar.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, crashed by HK$100 to $16,540 (THB70,841) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.