SET expected to fluctuate despite Japans election result, Thailand reopening

It said the fall in China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index and investors' move to delay investment to follow the result of US Federal Open Market Committee and Opec+ meetings would pressure the index.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ GULF, BGRIM, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.
▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS and BEM, which benefit from the country reopening.
Published : November 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
