November 19, 2021

business

SET expected to fluctuate despite Japans election result, Thailand reopening

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Monday (November 1) would fluctuate between 1,615 and 1,635 points despite the rise in other Asian indices in response to Japans election result and Thailand reopening.

It said the fall in China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index and investors' move to delay investment to follow the result of US Federal Open Market Committee and Opec+ meetings would pressure the index.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ GULF, BGRIM, CHG, BCH, BDMS, KCE and JMT, whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, MAJOR, BTS and BEM, which benefit from the country reopening.

Published : November 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

