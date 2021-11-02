Chinas electric car sales war is being waged inside the cabin

A car's digital technology is particularly key to lure China's consumers and a challenge for brands seeking to add market share, Christoph Grote, BMW's digital car chief, said last month.

As passenger vehicles increasingly resemble a smart device with wheels, manufacturers are also seizing on opportunities to expand into related technology segments. In September, Geely detailed its plans to begin making cell phones, and has also started manufacturing satellites from a center in Taizhou, Zhejiang province.

The lines are blurring in the opposite direction, too. Smartphone giant Xiaomi has pledged an initial investment of $10 billion over the next decade to push into the EV sector, and in August announced the acquisition of an autonomous driving technology startup. Foxconn Technology, the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer that's a key partner for Apple, recently unveiled its first EV.

Faced with those competitors in the passenger-car segment, China's EV makers are seeking to accelerate progress on innovations in transportation, including with flying cars.

Xpeng's affiliate HT Aero, which last month raised more than $500 million, is developing a lightweight vertical take-off and landing model with a foldable rotor that'll be able to drive on roads and fly at low-altitudes. Geely is among the companies, including competitor Toyota, working on an airborne product.

The Xpeng unit aims to keep the cost below $156,196 (1 million yuan) and to enter mass production by 2024. As the impatient customer in the Beijing showroom demonstrated, for some consumers, the next leap forward for China's EV giants can't come soon enough.