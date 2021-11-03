Singapore has grand ambitions to become a global crypto hub

The stakes are high for the small island nation, which has already earned a reputation as a global wealth hub. Singapore must raise its safeguards to counter risks including illicit flows, Menon said.

The city state is "interested in developing crypto technology, understanding blockchain, smart contracts and preparing ourselves for a Web 3.0 world," he said, referring to the third generation of online services, which will be a key theme during the Singapore Fintech Festival that MAS will host next week.

Menon acknowledged that banks and other financial institutions will face certain challenges with the decentralization of finance. Still, Singapore wants to be "well positioned" for 2030 when "an economy of tokenization" may come, he said.

Singapore isn't the only place with crypto ambitions. Locations as diverse as Dubai, Miami, El Salvador, Malta and Zug in Switzerland, are also making efforts. It can be a fine line to tread, given the crypto industry grew up with few regulations, so many players balk at government officials' attempts to impose guardrails.

Singapore's approach has attracted crypto firms from Binance Holdings, which has had a series of run-ins with regulators around the world, to Gemini, a U.S. operator targeting institutional investors, to set up base. Some 170 companies applied for a MAS license, taking the total number of firms seeking to operate under its Payment Services Act to about 400, after the law came into effect in January 2020.

Since then, only three crypto firms have received the much-coveted licenses, while two were rejected. About 30 withdrew their application after engaging with the regulator. Among those approved is the brokerage arm of DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore's largest bank, which is also a pioneer in setting up a platform for trading of digital tokens while offering tokenization services.

The regulator is taking time to assess applicants to ensure that they meet its high requirements, Menon said. The MAS has also boosted resources to cope with high volumes of prospective services operators, he said.

"We don't need 160 of them to set up shop here. Half of them can do so, but with very high standards, that I think is a better outcome," he said.

Menon said the benefits of having a well-regulated local crypto industry could also extend beyond the financial sector.

"If and when a crypto economy takes off in a way, we want to be one of the leading players," he said. "It could help create jobs, create value-add, and I think more than the financial sector, the other sectors of the economy will potentially gain."