Stocks march higher as earnings reassure investors

"While the upside for equities might be slowing versus what we had seen over the course of the last 18 months, the reality is still that there's a solid base for risk assets to continue to perform well," Ian Lyngen, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets, told Bloomberg TV and Radio's Surveillance on Tuesday.

Treasury two-year yields joined a global slide in short-term rates that was unleashed by the Australian central bank's dovish statement just a day before the Fed decision. With U.S. policy makers expected to start scaling back their asset-purchase program soon, economists surveyed by Bloomberg are closely divided on whether a rate liftoff will be next year or early 2023.

"The Fed has managed expectations perfectly in terms of preparing the markets for what is likely to be speed tapering," said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. "Most officials seem to agree that it's better to get tapering over as quickly as possible in order to leave the Fed maximum flexibility to hike rates when needed."