Baht strengthens a tad as dollar weakens

Poon said that the baht might strengthen slightly even the dollar weaken because the baht strengthened much before the US Federal Reserve which baht reached 33.45 to the dollar.

Moreover, investors are buying gold as the price went down again which will pressure the baht to weaken.

He said foreign investors will have to invest in Thailand for the baht to reach 33.00 to the dollar. In the short term, Poon expected foreign investors will not invest in Thai stocks until they see a sign of economic recovery after the country opening.

The key resistance level for the baht would be from 33.40 to 33.50 to the dollar, which is the level at which exporters might sell the US currency.