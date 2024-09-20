Amid demand for AI, Synnex transforms into total tech solutions provider

This move aligns with the growing demand for AI-powered devices in the Thai market.

Speaking at the company's annual event, "Synnex Partner Connect 2024", on Friday, company CEO Sutida Mongkolsuthree emphasised the company's commitment to leveraging AI.

"As time is a precious resource, AI-powered technologies that can save time will be in high demand. This trend signals a significant opportunity for Synnex to not only adopt AI internally but also provide AI-enabled solutions to our customers," she said.

The company plans to enhance its backend services with AI and offer AI-integrated systems to its nationwide dealer network.

Synnex anticipates substantial growth in both consumer and commercial markets as businesses and individuals seek to upgrade their devices with AI capabilities. This shift positions the company as a key player in the enterprise solutions space.

As part of its evolving strategy, Synnex now offers four main product groups: communication products, consumer products, commercial products and enterprise solutions.

The Enterprise Solutions group has been separated into a distinct business unit to cater to future growth trends.

Financial targets and performance

With a revenue target of 40 billion baht for the year, Synnex is confident in its ability to capitalise on the growing demand for IT products, particularly those incorporating AI technology, she said. The company has seen strong interest in the upcoming iPhone 16, which is expected to feature advanced AI capabilities.