Baht opens weak, expected to fluctuate as US Fed meeting comes up

Poon reckons that the baht will fluctuate, especially since the US Federal Reserve is set to meet this week. Important economic data in the US such as the Purchasing Managers’ Index and Nonfarm Payrolls Report will also affect the greenback.

Moreover, gold may also cause volatility, swinging sideways between $1,760 and $1,810 per ounce. This volatility will possibly make investors hold back.

The sell-off of Thai assets by foreign investors may also pressure the baht to fluctuate. Investors may reduce their holdings of stocks and bonds in the short term if they are afraid of a tight monetary policy from central banks.

The key resistance level for the baht will be between 33.40 and 33.50 to the dollar, which is the level at which exporters may sell the US currency.