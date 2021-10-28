Baht strengthens amid pressure from gold sales

Poon said that foreign investors might sell Thai stocks due to the Asian market which would pressure the baht to be volatile and weaken.

Meanwhile, the market was in a cautious state which might support the baht to strengthen according to the gold-selling.

Poon expected investors are waiting to sell the gold when the price goes up nearly 1,800 dollars per ounce.

The key resistance level for the baht would be from 33.40 to 33.50 to the dollar, which is the level at which exporters might sell the US currency.