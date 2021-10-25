Baht strengthens a tad

It said the dollar had seen no new supporting factors while investors in the currency are monitoring the US inflation rate.
Moreover, the increased price of commodities has stimulated the selling rate of the dollar, the centre added.
The centre also predicted the baht to move between 33.10 and 33.40 today, while relevant factors included investing money of foreign investors, the Covid-19 situation in Thailand, and the direction of oil price worldwide.
Published : October 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021
Published : Oct 25, 2021