Mon, October 25, 2021

business

Baht strengthens a tad

The baht has strengthened to 33.20 per US dollar from an opening of 33.25, Kasikorn Research Centre reported on Monday morning.

It said the dollar had seen no new supporting factors while investors in the currency are monitoring the US inflation rate.

Moreover, the increased price of commodities has stimulated the selling rate of the dollar, the centre added.

The centre also predicted the baht to move between 33.10 and 33.40 today, while relevant factors included investing money of foreign investors, the Covid-19 situation in Thailand, and the direction of oil price worldwide.

Related News

Electric vehicle registration rises over 42 per cent year on year

Gold price freezes amid rising US inflation

SET expected to fluctuate amid mixed sentiments

Related News

Published : October 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET loses 0.56 per cent on worries over QE tapering

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Continuation of an outstanding growth in the 3rd quarter +40%

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Research Shows Restorative Justice Reduces Reoffending Rate, Presents Solution to Problems in Judicial Process, Prison Overcrowding

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Gold price freezes amid rising US inflation

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Latest News

Cabinet okays THB131.6 billion of measures to help farmers

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Committee hopes draft law will help country to avoid repetition of Tak Bai incident

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Higher PM2.5 levels may return from late October, could exceed health standard in Jan, Feb

Published : Oct 25, 2021

94% of Thais still concerned about country reopening: Health Department

Published : Oct 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.