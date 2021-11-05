BGRIM secures $28m financing for Cambodia solar farm from top financiers

"EXIM Thailand has constantly developed forms of financial support and cooperation with the public and private sectors to propel businesses that have a positive impact in the economic, social and environmental dimensions. This is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals that all countries must work together to create a better world and raising the quality of life of the population in the long term," added Dr Rak.

Niraman Laisatit, Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Corporate Banking of Bangkok Bank, noted that the bank has already supported BGRIM in the development of various projects both at home and abroad for more than 26 years, starting with the Amata B. Grimm Power 1 scheme in 1995.

"Bangkok Bank is very pleased to have another opportunity to support BGRIM with the RPS solar farm scheme that is part of Cambodia's development in infrastructure renewable energy," she stated.

Dr Link pointed out that the RPS development is a response to changing energy demand patterns.

That has led various organisations especially those on international levels to come up with a policy towards reducing carbon dioxide generation in the long term and embracing renewable energy. Importantly, the RPS venture contributes to BGRIM's target of expanding the share of clean energy in its megawatt portfolio and fulfilling the company's mission statement of "Empowering the World Compassionately."

Currently, B.Grimm Power has a total of 50 power plants in commercial operation. The company aims to ramp up its total installed capacity from 3,058 MW at the end of 2020 to at least 7,200 MW of secured PPA by 2025 and further to 10,000 MW by 2030 with an annual revenue of more than 100 billion baht being targeted. More importantly, B.Grimm Power is moving strenuously towards realising net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.