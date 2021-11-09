Frances economy is back to pre-Covid levels and still growing

"This return to pre-crisis levels has come sooner than we expected previously -- we've gained about one quarter in time," the central bank's chief economist Olivier Garnier said. If the fourth quarter forecast holds up, growth for the year would be around 6.75%, he added.

The French economic activity expanded apace in recent months after the removal of Covid-19 restrictions unleashed a boom in consumer spending. While factory output was dampened by supply difficulties, France's industry makes up a smaller share of the economy than Germany's and is specialized in areas that have suffered less.

Those constraints may also be easing. The Bank of France survey showed the share of business leaders hampered by supply difficulties stabilized at 56% in October, ending four months of increases. In construction, the measure fell to 58% from 62%.