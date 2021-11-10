Carabao Dang capitalises on motorsport, taking Thai racers dreams to the world

The rising star is due to contest in another two races on 20-21 November at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. On the local front, Carabao Dang has teamed up with Honda Racing Thailand in the OR BRIC Superbike 2021 competition by putting three leading Thai racers on the circuit. The team is led by Muklada "Muk" Saraphut, a robust female rider competing with the race number 44. She is joined by teammates Sittisak "Dream" Onchawieng, number 45, and Passawich "Champ" Thitiwararak, number 123. The team has competed in the Supersport 600cc class riding the Honda CBR 600RR. At the third race of OR BRIC Superbike 2021, held on 16-17 October, the lady racer created a great sensation by beating male riders to win the second place. That triumph has helped her to maintain second position on the championship table with a total of 56 points. She was followed by teammate Passawich in third position with a total of 47 points, while Sittisak, who took to the podium for the first time this year after taking third prize, ranked fifth with a total of 40 points.

The trio have taken the team to the podium twice in three consecutive races which puts them in the leading position in the Supersport 600 cc. class. They are in a good position to win the annual championship in the last two races of the, scheduled for 11-12 December.

In conjunction with the Race to the Dream project, the Honda Thailand Talent Cup contest is held to form part of the OR BRIC Superbike 2021. This serves as the first entry or precursor to carry the dreams of Thai youths into world-class racing in the MotoGP competition, following in the footsteps of seniors such as Somkiat and Thatchakon. It is considered to be a very OR BRIC Superbike 2021 interesting development in both the local and worldwide motorsport scene.

