CP Group Joins Battle To Save Planet, Promises Zero Emissions by 2030

At the COP26 parallel summit organised by Thailand, Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group’s CEO Supachai Chearavanont announced that his company was ready to become a “net-zero” organisation by 2030.

Alongside the 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Thailand held the virtual “Climate Action Leader Forum 2021”. This forum brought together business leaders, state and private agencies as well as other institutions to share their visions on net-zero transformation and pursue the goal of keeping

global temperature from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius.

At the forum, Supachai said the business and industry sectors were facing serious problems from climate change, which is also affecting food security for a rising population.

He said production waste and greenhouse gas emissions will continue rising, this unstoppable trend is forcing industries to become sustainable and move towards zero-emission options.

He added that as a member of the UN Global Compact Lead, CP has set its goal to become a Zero Food Waste and Zero-Emission organisation by 2030.

Supachai said the company has already put in motion preparations to achieve this goal, including creating new opportunities in the renewable energy industry. He said the CP Group’s business model has been adapted to a sustainable business model from many dimensions, both in retail and telecommunications, as well as business operations in 21 countries and economic zones. As for the agriculture industry, CP is working to introduce sustainability throughout the supply chain.