GSB awarded as the most helpful bank during the pandemic crisis

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the bank has alleviated the government sector missions and helped those who suffered for a total of 36 projects which valued more than 200 billion baht. Over 11 million Thais have been aided through various measures such as the credit measures to enhance liquidity for small businesses and SMEs, the debt moratorium via an online platform which was convenient and in line with the situation, including the social assistance project “CSR, GSB Cares and Supports the Society”. Such actions have proved that GSB is the centre that provides help for those in need in a bid to march through the difficult times until the situation in the country returns to normal.