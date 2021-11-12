Fri, November 19, 2021

business

HSRI inks genomics deal with private partners

The Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI), in association with Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee on Thursday (November 11) signed a genome sequencing service contract with Thai Omics Consortium, which consists of Genomics Innovation Ltd, AID Genomics Ltd. and Shenzhen Zaozhidao Technology Ltd.

The contract is a result of HSRI’s setting up of Thailand Genome Sequencing Centre at Burapha University in Chonburi province, which the EEC Policy Committee later assigned the area as special economic zone in 2019 to promote the Thailand Genomics Framework.

The centre aims to research the genome sequencing of 50,000 Thai national volunteers, which will serve as a foundation in treating patients suffering from five disease groups namely cancer, rare and undiagnosed diseases, infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases and pharmacogenomic diseases.
 

Deputy Public Health Minister Dr Satit Pitutecha, who joined the signing ceremony on Thursday, said that the Thailand Genome Sequencing Centre will be an important steppingstone in the improvement and development of Thailand’s public health system. “The genomic research will enable health professionals to practice precision medicine, whereas they can diagnose, treat and prevent diseases more precisely using patient’s genome information,” he said. “When applied to Thailand’s health insurance system, we estimated that it could help reduce the occurrence of diseases by up to 10 per cent.”

“Furthermore, the genomic research can be applied to improve healthcare system and promote new health-related industries and services in both public and private sectors. It will help strengthen Thailand’s economy and drive us to become a world leader in the utilization of genomic information in the future,” added Satit.

Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) has added that the Thailand Genome Sequencing Centre will benefit the country in three aspects: Improving public health system, promoting collaborating genomics research with world leading institutes, and increasing investment in medicine-related industries in Thailand.

“The investment in the genome sequencing centre will create more jobs in the EEC areas which will eventually generate income and improve the livelihood of local communities,” he added.
 

Published : November 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

