Fri, November 19, 2021

business

Longan-based health drink P80 Longa wins Thailand’s Premium Herbal Product award

The herbal drink P80 Longa, created by PM80 Ltd, won the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicines second Premium Herbal Product award on September 27, the company’s chairman Prayudh Mahagitsiri said on Friday.

He explained that 50 products from 23 firms had passed the department’s criteria and received a certificate. The products include seven traditional medicines, eight food supplements, 13 foods and beverages and 22 cosmetics and personal goods.

 

Longan-based health drink P80 Longa wins Thailand’s Premium Herbal Product award

Meanwhile, Sorakrit Wannalak, PM80’s senior adviser for public communications, said P80 Longa was a health drink produced from the longan fruit. He added that the drink can now be bought at all 415 branches of Tesco Lotus nationwide.

Related News

Published : November 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.