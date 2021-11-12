Longan-based health drink P80 Longa wins Thailand’s Premium Herbal Product award

He explained that 50 products from 23 firms had passed the department’s criteria and received a certificate. The products include seven traditional medicines, eight food supplements, 13 foods and beverages and 22 cosmetics and personal goods.
Meanwhile, Sorakrit Wannalak, PM80’s senior adviser for public communications, said P80 Longa was a health drink produced from the longan fruit. He added that the drink can now be bought at all 415 branches of Tesco Lotus nationwide.
Published : November 12, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021