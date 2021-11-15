SET expected to rise on US-China trade meeting

"However, foreign fund flow volatility due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would raise the interest rate to deal with inflation, would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI, BH and BDMS, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ HMPRO, CPALL, TNP and KK, which benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.