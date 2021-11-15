Fri, November 19, 2021

SET expected to rise on US-China trade meeting

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Monday (November 15) would rise to 1,640 points before falling.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the rise in other regional stock indices on hopes over the US-China teleconference meeting to discuss guidelines related to trading.

"However, foreign fund flow volatility due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would raise the interest rate to deal with inflation, would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ AOT, AAV, BA, MINT, KBANK, SCB, CPN, CRC, HMPRO, CPALL, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI, BH and BDMS, which benefit from the country reopening.

▪︎ HMPRO, CPALL, TNP and KK, which benefit from the government's economic stimulus measures.

