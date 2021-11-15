24 Thai firms join DJSI – highest in Asean for 8th year running

SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said Thailand has beaten other Asean countries by having the highest number of firms listed in DJSI for the eighth year running.
“This proves that Thai companies are paying attention to sustainability,” he said.
He added that apart from maintaining a balance with society and the environment, Thai companies’ focus on sustainability will help them manage new risks, such as challenges to the climate and human rights.
“Getting listed in the DJSI will also help Thai companies gain the confidence of domestic and foreign investors,” he added.
The firms to be listed in the DJSI are ADVANC, AOT, BANPU, BDMS, BJC, BTS, CPALL, CPF, CPN, DELTA, EGCO, HMPRO, IRPC, IVL, KBANK, MINT, PTT, PTTEP, PTTGC, SCB, SCC, TOP, TRUE and TU.
Of them, 12 are also being listed in DJSI World. They are ADVANC, AOT, CPALL, CPN, DELTA, IVL, KBANK, PTT, PTTEP, PTTGC, SCB and SCC.
Published : November 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
