Global consumer experience survey by KPMG recognizes progress made by companies in Thailand

Key findings

The findings were as follows:

• Personalization remains the clear driving pillar of loyalty, leading in 21 of the 26 markets

• Integrity remains the pillar driving advocacy across the majority of markets (16 of the 26)

• Grocery retail is the best performing sector in this year’s research, with a CEE score two percent above average

• Thailand and Romania saw the largest increases in country customer experience performance (an increase of three percent and two percent respectively vs 2020).

• Six brands retained their number one spot from last year’s Hall of Fame, as those who performed well in the beginning of the pandemic seem to be capitalizing on that success in 2021.

• Non-grocery retail dominates the 2021 Hall of Fame (10 of the 26 brands), followed by financial services (6) and travel and hotels (5)

• Nearly two thirds of customers are willing to pay more to a company that they see as being ethical, or giving back to the community

Hall of Fame brands

The leading brands in each market were chosen by customers for their performance against The Six Pillars of Customer Experience. They are as follows:

Country Brand Country Brand Australia Mecca Mexico Holiday Inn Austria Fielmann Netherlands Keurslager Belgium Coolblue Philippines S&R Supermarkets Canada Lululemon Poland Allegro Czech Republic Zásilkovna Romania Farmacia Tei.ro France Mercure Saudi Arabia ALBAIK Germany Fielmann Singapore Singapore Airlines Hong Kong (SAR), China Mandarin Oriental Slovakia Martinus Indonesia Garuda Indonesia Airlines Spain Leading online retailer Italy Leading online retailer Thailand FWD Japan Tokyo Disney Resort US USAA Insurance banking

and investments Luxembourg Raiffesen Bank, Spuerkeess UK Starling Bank Malaysia PETRONAS Vietnam FWD

In Thailand, the leading sector in 2021 for customer experience is financial services – with seven of the top ten ranked brands being either insurers or banks. This sector has seen accelerated behavioural changes from its customers in the wake of COVID-19, with many more migrating to digital channels as means of access to and interaction with their financial services providers.

"It’s no great surprise to see financial institutions dominating the top 10 rankings and this is evidence that the sector wide multi-billion-dollar digital transformation programs are now delivering what we as customers really expect, adapting to changes in our own behaviours that continue to accelerate,” says Christopher Saunders, Partner, KPMG in Thailand. “This is a message to those sectors or organisations that have been slow to invest in their own digital transformation programmes – the customer battlefield has never been more fierce and recent events have taught us that you must transform to survive – time is running out for those that have not.”

“We’re proud to be recognised as the No.1 brand for customer experience in Thailand, demonstrating our customer-led culture that ensures we understand, appreciate and care for our customers,” says Mr. David Korunić, Chief Executive Officer of FWD Life Insurance Thailand. “Not only do we meet customers’ needs with tailored products, we exceed them by providing services when they need it most. For example, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic we made it easier for customers to access our products and services, which required a high degree of collaboration and alignment across the business to create even more touchpoints. We know that by quickly responding to our customers’ needs we’ll continue to create a brand that keeps them coming back”.

To read the full KPMG Global Customer Experience Excellence report, Orchestrating experience, please visit home.kpmg/cee2021

*Customer experience is measured using a Customer Experience Excellence (CEE) score. The CEE score is derived for each brand via a weighted average of the brand’s score for each of The Six Pillars. The weighting is calculated through regression analysis to understand the relative importance of each pillar in driving the two commercial outcomes measured in the analysis: advocacy and loyalty.