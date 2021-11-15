Thailand earns THB686 million in e-Service Tax in first month

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Monday that the tax was collected from 106 registered international platforms providing services worth 9.8 billion baht. She added that the collections were far higher than the projected target of 65 per cent.
The top three contributors were online advertisers, who paid 424 million baht in tax, followed by 209 million baht from e-vendors and 46 million baht from platforms offering membership services for music, films, games, etc.
Published : November 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
