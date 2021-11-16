Oil declines as Biden faces mounting calls for an SPR release

However, a release from the strategic reserves would only be a short-term solution and possibly worsen the problem, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group.

"When you release oil to lower prices, it doesn't solve the underlying problem, which is demand is growing faster than supply," said Flynn.

As the U.S. mulls a crude-supply release, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled that OPEC+ will continue to be cautious in its plans to raise output. The group has been adding 400,000 barrels a day of production each month on paper, although its members have failed to pump that much in practice so far. The modest release comes as oil has surged to multi-year highs as economic recovery and a global energy crisis have fueled demand.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are particularly wary about the stability of demand in the coming months. Already in Europe, a handful of smaller consuming nations have reimposed restrictions as a result of Covid-19 cases. President Biden will also meet virtually with China's President Xi, the world's largest oil importer, later on Monday.