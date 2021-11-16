NESDC forecasts 3.5 to 4.5 per cent GDP expansion in 2022

“The GDP in third quarter of this year has contracted 0.3 per cent, comparing to the 7.6 per cent expansion in same period of the previous year,” said NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan. “After seasonal adjustment, the GDP in third quarter of 2021 has contracted from the second quarter by 1.1 per cent.”

Thailand’s economy in nine months of 2021 has expanded at 1.3 per cent, he added.

“We estimated that overall GDP of 2021 will expand by 1.2 per cent comparing to 6.1 per cent contraction in 2020,” said Danucha. “The inflation rate will be at 1.2 per cent while current account deficit will be at 2.5 per cent of GDP, comparing to 4 per cent of GDP in the previous year.”

