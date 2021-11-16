Gold price inches up on Tuesday morning

A 9.27am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,800 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,900, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB28,288.56 and THB29,400, respectively.
At close on Monday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,750 per baht weight and selling price THB28,850, while gold ornaments were THB28,227.92 and THB29,350, respectively.
Published : November 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
