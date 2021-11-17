Saudi prince plans emissions-free industry hub floating on sea

When Prince Mohammed announced Neom, it was originally framed as a $500 billion investment. Foreign firms have been slow to commit, but some have signed deals including Oracle Corp., Air Products and Huawei Digital Power.

In January, Neom detailed plans to build a car-free 170-kilometer (105-mile) linear city called "The Line" as its centerpiece, however that project's complexity means it could take years to get off the ground.

The industrial city is one of several other zones planned in other areas of Neom and the next to be announced after The Line.

It will be located in the southwest corner of the region of Neom, and will include a previously-announced $5 billion green hydrogen plant that's a joint venture between Acwa Power, Air Products and Neom, currently under construction.

Planners want the city to be 100% powered by renewable energy and to focus on seven industries, Neom said in the news release: sustainable energy, autonomous mobility, water innovation, sustainable food production, health and well being and technology and digital manufacturing and "modern methods of construction."

Neom didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment on the project cost, timeline and other details.