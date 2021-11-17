Markets wrap; Stocks climb after solid economic data; bonds fall

"With the robust retail sales read and solid start to retail earnings, it's crystal clear that inflation isn't standing in the way of consumers," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. "Despite some hiccups on the labor market and inflation fronts, this could serve as the vote of confidence investors needed, signaling that the economy is still chugging along nicely."

President Joe Biden told reporters to expect him to announce a nominee for Fed chair in "the next four days." Biden is weighing whether to reappoint Jerome Powell as leader of the central bank. He's also interviewed Fed Governor Lael Brainard for the job, who is preferred by some progressive lawmakers and activists. The president hasn't yet made a decision, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"Based on how markets reacted when they learned Brainard was in the running, it's clear who's viewed as the more dovish between the two," wrote Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. Ordinarily, that would make her the stock market's pick, but it "may not necessarily be the case if investors view inflation as a greater risk than the central bank perceives, making inaction the less desirable approach longer term," he added.