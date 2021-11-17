Baht weakens as exporters wait to offload dollar

Poon said that the baht will be pressured by a strengthening dollar and gold sell-offs. Investors are waiting for the gold price to back to the resistance level of 1,870 dollars per ounce.



However, the baht might be supported by foreign investors’ interest in short-term bonds.

Moreover, exporters are waiting to sell the dollar after the dollar suddenly strengthened. The current resistance level for the baht would be from 32.90 to 33 to the dollar