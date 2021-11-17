AIA REPORTS NEW BUSINESS RESULTS VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS  UP 15 PER CENT FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

AIA China continued to be the largest contributor to the Group’s VONB and delivered double-digit VONB growth in the first nine months of 2021 on a like-for-like basis. Our differentiated Premier Agency model has generated significantly higher agent productivity compared to the first nine months of 2020. Average agent incomes have exceeded the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, supporting agent recruitment and retention. While traditional protection products remain the largest contributor to our VONB, we have achieved strong sales from our expanded suite of long-term savings products as we deepen our share of customer wallet. We continue to make good progress as we establish and grow our Premier Agency in new cities to AIA China. We also recently received approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Hubei Bureau to commence operations in Wuhan, Hubei.

Our business in Hong Kong reported very strong VONB growth, driven by an excellent performance from our domestic customer segment. Sales to Mainland Chinese visitors remained limited as a result of ongoing travel restrictions. Over the first nine months of 2021, our Premier Agency has delivered sequential VONB growth quarter by quarter. We also achieved strong growth in our bancassurance channel, supported by an encouraging start from our new partnership with The Bank of East Asia that commenced in early July.

Both AIA Singapore and AIA Malaysia delivered VONB growth for the first nine months of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, tighter pandemic restrictions contributed to reduced VONB compared to the very strong performances from both businesses in the third quarter of 2020. Supported by increased adoption of digital tools, we have grown active agent numbers and productivity in our Premier Agency in both markets.

Excluding AIA Vietnam, VONB from Other Markets in the first nine months of 2021 was above the corresponding period in 2020 on a like-for-like basis. The more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 has had a significant effect on several markets within this reportable segment during the third quarter of 2021. Vietnam experienced unprecedented levels of infection and lockdowns compared to a largely unaffected third quarter in 2020. While significantly higher adoption of remote sales processes helped to mitigate the impacts of pandemic restrictions on sales activity, VONB from Other Markets was slightly lower in the first nine months of 2021 on a like-for-like basis.

AIA Thailand has delivered excellent VONB growth, driven by strong performances from both our agency and bancassurance channels. Our very strong growth momentum of the first half of 2021 has continued in the third quarter.

Overall, VONB margin for the first nine months of 2021 of 58.9 per cent increased 5.1 pps, driven by product mix shift, reduced acquisition expense overruns and higher government bond yields. The VONB margin is stated net of acquisition expense overruns, and the long-term investment return assumptions remain unchanged from those shown in our Annual Report 2020. Margin reported on a present value of new business premium (PVNBP) basis was 10 per cent, an increase from 9 per cent for the first nine months of 2020. ANP of US$4,309 million increased by 6 per cent and TWPI increased by 3 per cent to US$27,463 million over the same period.

OUTLOOK

Rising incomes, low levels of private insurance penetration and limited social welfare coverage continue to drive structural demand for AIA’s insurance products across Asia. Our substantial competitive advantages enable us to leverage this demand to generate sustainable long-term growth. While the global economy has recovered strongly in 2021, the ongoing effects of the pandemic have slowed the pace of growth in the third quarter. We continue to see disruption from pandemic restrictions and increased claims in some of our markets, particularly where vaccination levels are low. Despite near-term uncertainty, we are confident that the execution of our strategic priorities will build on our strong track record of growth and generate long-term shareholder value.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE VOLATILITY

AIA receives the vast majority of its premiums in local currencies and we closely match our local assets and liabilities to minimise the economic effects of foreign exchange movements. When reporting the Group’s consolidated figures, there is a currency translation effect as we report in US dollars. We have provided growth rates and commentaries on CER unless otherwise stated, since this provides a clearer picture of the underlying performance of the businesses.