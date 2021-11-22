Baht weakens as investors wait for new US Fed chief to be named this week

Poon said that the baht is likely to fluctuate while the dollar might strengthen if the market worries about the inflation and Covid-19 situation in Europe. The dollar might go down if Lael Brainard is picked as a new US Federal Reserve’s chairman which the market expects the Fed will not use tight monetary policy soon.

Moreover, the gold price that fell down might cause investors to buy on dips and pressure the baht to weaken. However, the baht will not strengthen much because foreign investors are waiting to buy Thai stocks and short-term bonds.

The key resistance level for the baht would be at 33 to the dollar, which is the level at which exporters might sell the US currency.

The baht’s key support level would be from 32.55 to 32.60, the level some importers are waiting for so they can buy dollars, he added.