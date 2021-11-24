A $12 billion gas project is sparking a new climate debate

It's a project that cuts straight to a key debate in the energy transition: the role of natural gas as nations aim to both curb greenhouse gas emissions and avoid supply crunches that triggered recent power shortages in Asia and record prices in Europe.

"One of the quickest ways for nations to reduce their emissions is to switch their energy system from coal to gas-fired," Woodside's Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "We think the market for LNG will be very robust for decades into the future."

Climate campaigners estimate the project's direct carbon dioxide emissions will be about 4.4 million tons a year and that figure swells to 56 million tons if the burning of the gas by consumers, or so-called scope 3 environmental impacts, are included, the Australia Institute think tank said in a June report.

"Gas is still needed," and particularly in industrializing nations, said Henning Gloystein, global director of energy and natural resources at Eurasia Group. Yet sanctioning new spending on the fuel will also stoke debate over net zero commitments. "Investing into the future extraction of hydrocarbons certainly locks in future emissions," he said.

Woodside, which aims to sell a stake in Scarborough and retain about a 50% interest, advanced 3.5% in Sydney trading Tuesday, as BHP Group gained 4%.