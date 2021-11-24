Alibaba Cloud Reveals Innovations for a Sustainable and Inclusive 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Make shopping accessible for everyone

Alibaba Cloud aims to help merchants make online shopping more engaging and inclusive for customers through new innovations and proven technologies.

The enhanced speech recognition technology developed by Alibaba DAMO Academy was deployed as part of the new ‘senior mode’ on the Taobao app, which aims to make it easier for China’s growing elderly population to adapt to digital life. Leveraging DAMO’s proprietary algorithms for recognizing speech, a smart voice assistant called Taoxiaobao was embedded into Taobao “senior mode” to support voice search. The voice assistant can recognize Chinese-language commands in a wide range of local accents with a high accuracy rate, even against complex background noises. The voice assistant eliminates the need for users to enter text manually, addressing a pain point for elderly users who struggle to type on mobile devices.

A new “image search for medicine” feature that benefits the elderly was also introduced on the Taobao app during this year’s festival. Users can search for over-the-counter medicine by taking or scanning a photo of packaging or container using Pailitao, which is the image search engine of Taobao app. Using photographic-based search eliminates the need to type in long or difficult medicine names for the elderly. The search results will return information about the medicine and its functions. This large-scale product searching was built on multi-modal AI technology that integrates proprietary Optical Character Recognition (OCR), which recognizes text printed on images and enables a higher degree of accuracy when processing medicine images. Taobao first incorporated OCR technology in 2018, processing millions of images to provide visually impaired users with better shopping experiences.

Putting innovation into application

Alibaba’s last-mile logistics vehicle “Xiaomanlv” was deployed at over 200 campuses across China to support package delivery during this year’s festival. Over 1 million packages were delivered by 350 Xiaomanlv vehicles during the festival’s initial 10-day period, surpassing the entire package delivery volume of the 12 months since the logistics robot was launched in September 2020.

Tools developed by DAMO translated tens of millions of pieces of product information to support cross-border commerce during the festival. At the same time, Alibaba's digital collaboration platform DingTalk processed 606,900 messages per second during peak time during this year’s event, enabling instant and smooth communication for users on more than 30 apps across Alibaba’s ecosystem.

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba Cloud is China’s leading provider of public cloud services by revenue in 2019, including PaaS and IaaS services, according to IDC. Alibaba Group is the world’s third leading and Asia Pacific’s leading IaaS provider by revenue in 2020 in U.S. dollars, according to Gartner’s April 2021 report.

