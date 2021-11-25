German business confidence slumps as virus threatens rebound

The report underscores mounting challenges facing German businesses, which are now facing a resurgent pandemic -- having already struggled with supply disruptions for most of 2021 as demand across the globe rebounds following lockdowns.

A separate purchasing managers' index Tuesday showed "unprecedented inflationary pressures" are threatening to restrain output in the coming months.

The Bundesbank warned this week that inflation may approach 6% in November, and could stay elevated for a longer period than originally thought. In addition, new pandemic restrictions risk weighing on demand for services, which has been an important driver of the recovery amid the manufacturing headaches.

"Bottlenecks continue to be a problem and on top of that we now have these very serious Covid outbreaks," Ifo President Clemens Fuest told Bloomberg Television's Francine Lacqua. "We see very clearly in the data that this is worrying companies as well. Services and services expectations are falling very quickly, in particular in hospitality and tourism."