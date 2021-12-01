Fewer Americans shopped during Thanksgiving weekend than last year

"A lot of consumers are holding their breaths, trying to figure out what's going on with the omicron variant," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. "But the fact that there is a variant throws uncertainty into the mix - and uncertainty isn't great for consumers or retailers."

This holiday season is a crucial one for the retail industry, which has been dogged by supply chain hiccups, as well as shipping delays and labor shortages. Many of the nation's largest chains have spent millions chartering boats and planes to get inventory in on time.

But even then, experts say wild cards remain. Many consumers remain hesitant to shop in stores and malls, particularly as cities and counties do away with masks mandates and other precautionary measures, according to Sucharita Kodali, a retail analyst for Forrester.

"Things were starting to improve for retailers, but that could change if this new variant starts scaring people away," she said.