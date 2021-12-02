KPMG in Thailand ready to commits to supporting Thai Start-ups and SMEs

SMEs and start-ups are one of the most significant drivers of the Thai economy, contributing to approximately one-third of the country’s GDP. It is undeniable that COVID-19 have had a significant impact on the economy, with SMEs and start-ups facing substantial effects. More than 60% of SMEs faced less income as a direct result of the pandemic.
Charoen Phosamritlert, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos said: “At KPMG, we strongly believe that SMEs and start-ups are one of the major foundation of our economy. Therefore, it is important that we build upon that foundation and strengthen it. This is why KPMG in Thailand’s KPMG Private Enterprise, headed by Sasithorn Pongadisak, has committed to supporting Thai start-ups and SMEs. Moreover, we have signed an MOU with The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to provide the foundation, knowledge and tools that these businesses need in order to survive, thrive and expand.”
KPMG in Thailand signed an MOU to support SET in developing an online learning platform for entrepreneurs who wants to grow and expand their business. Moreover, an additional platform to help SMEs and start-ups raise capital was created by SET, called LiVE Exchange. LiVE Exchange is another option for SMEs and start-ups to raise fund in the capital market. KPMG in Thailand believes that this will bring great benefit to the businesses in Thailand.
Today’s business climate is increasingly competitive with many factors that can contribute to the success – or failure – of businesses. KPMG in Thailand has the capability, experts and the conviction to play a part in helping to move the Thai economy forward by guiding start-ups and SMEs through all stages of the business, whether starting the business, growing the business, transitioning the business and strengthening the business.
Through this online learning platform, we will help to equip Thai businesses with the right tools for success.
Sasithorn Pongadisak, Partner and Head of Private Enterprise, KPMG in Thailand said: “All companies have a business cycle – from a start-up to a mature company, and each stage presents its own set of opportunities and challenges. It is important that SMEs and start-ups are aware of these opportunities and challenges and can make strategic decisions that will affect them positively. Equipping SMEs and start-ups with the knowledge and know-how, whether in terms of developing business strategies, business plan or managing their business, will allow them to scale up their business and be more competitive in the market. KPMG also understands that fund raising is an important step to business expansion and growth. And we, the KPMG in Thailand’s Private Enterprise team, is ready to help Thai businesses with this.”
Learn more about business cycle and strategies for private enterprises and SMEs.
Published : December 02, 2021
