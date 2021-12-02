KPMG in Thailand ready to commits to supporting Thai Start-ups and SMEs

SMEs and start-ups are one of the most significant drivers of the Thai economy, contributing to approximately one-third of the country’s GDP. It is undeniable that COVID-19 have had a significant impact on the economy, with SMEs and start-ups facing substantial effects. More than 60% of SMEs faced less income as a direct result of the pandemic.

Charoen Phosamritlert, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos said: “At KPMG, we strongly believe that SMEs and start-ups are one of the major foundation of our economy. Therefore, it is important that we build upon that foundation and strengthen it. This is why KPMG in Thailand’s KPMG Private Enterprise, headed by Sasithorn Pongadisak, has committed to supporting Thai start-ups and SMEs. Moreover, we have signed an MOU with The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to provide the foundation, knowledge and tools that these businesses need in order to survive, thrive and expand.”

KPMG in Thailand signed an MOU to support SET in developing an online learning platform for entrepreneurs who wants to grow and expand their business. Moreover, an additional platform to help SMEs and start-ups raise capital was created by SET, called LiVE Exchange. LiVE Exchange is another option for SMEs and start-ups to raise fund in the capital market. KPMG in Thailand believes that this will bring great benefit to the businesses in Thailand.